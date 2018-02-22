NA body okays PSDP proposals of Power Division

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy, Wednesday, recommended the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of Power Division, Ministry of Energy amounting to Rs.193,730.550 million for the financial year 2018-19

NA committee met here with Ch. Bilal Ahmed Virk in the chair and while discussing implementation of its previous recommendations related to Power Division directed for devising centralized procurement policy for procurement of material for electricity infrastructure development schemes.

The Committee was apprised that development schemes being carried out under PM Sustainable Development Program were facing shortage of required material resulting in delay of their completion due to lengthy procurement procedures and limited number of suppliers of construction material.

The Committee while discussing recommendation of the committee regarding enhancement of quota of new domestic gas connections by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to meet the pending demand with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), directed OGRA to expedite the matter in order to meet the public demand.

The Chairperson OGRA apprised the Committee that the Authority had received petition of SNGPL for enhancement which was under consideration and decision thereon would be taken during a week time.