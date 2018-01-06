NA Body on NHSRC considers, unanimously recommends various bills

ISLAMABAD : National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Friday considered “The Health Services Academy (Restructuring) Bill, 2017” and “The Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Bill, 2017” in detail and unanimously recommended that the Bills may be passed by the Assembly.

The 36th meeting of the Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman Khan Drishak here on Friday.

The Committee considered the “Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2016” (moved by Ms. Parveen Masood Bhatti, MNA) and after detail deliberation recommended that the Bill may not be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee also considered the “Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2017” (moved by Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, MNA) and “HIV/AIDS (Safety and Control) Bill, 2013” (moved by Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, MNA) and decided that the Bills may be deferred till its next meeting due to non-availability of the Movers. The briefing on the Comprehensive report/implementation status of the previous recommendations of the Committee meeting held on 26th October, 2017 is deferred till its next meeting.

The Hon. Members/MNA/Mover Dr. Nisar Ahmad Jatt, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Ms. Rida Khan, Ms. Shakila Khalid Luqman, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon, Col.(Retd.) Dr. Amirullah Marwat and Ms. Parveen Masood Bhatti MNA attended the meeting, besides members, senior officers of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination attended the meeting.

Orignally published by INP