NA body meeting with NAB chief cancelled

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The meeting between National Assembly Standing Committee for Law and Justice and the National Accountability Bureau chief scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

According to sources, the meeting was postponed after Standing Committee Chairperson Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf suffered a heart attack.

The committee had sought NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal regarding allegations on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the meeting was cancelled and then rescheduled for Tuesday, but no reason was provided for cancellation.

No reason, however, was provided in the memo for the decision to cancel the meeting.

On Saturday, an update to the meeting agenda revealed that it had been changed to an in-camera briefing. Sources had informed that the NAB chair confirmed his availability for the Tuesday meeting.

Justice (retd) Iqbal was directed to give a briefing on the probe into allegations of money laundering against Nawaz .

On May 8, the anti-graft body had ordered an enquiry against Nawaz and others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India. According to a statement from the NAB, its chairperson took notice of a media report that had made claims citing a World Bank report.

However, the World Bank later clarified that its report neither mentioned names and amounts, nor any alleged money laundering.