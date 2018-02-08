NA Body on Law & Justice considers various Bills

ISLAMABAD : Standing Committee on Law and Justice in its meeting held under the chair of MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf here on Thursday considered various bills.

The members of the committee jointly congratulated the Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf for his appointment as chairman.

Regarding agenda item Number 2, it was informed by the Ministry that letters has been issued to all the concerned Bar Councils and it will be placed before the committee as and when it will be received to the Ministry. The Committee was briefed about the budgetary proposal of the ministry relating to the public sector development program (PSDP) for the financial year 2018-19. After detailed deliberations the committee approved the proposals however the PSDP regarding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was deferred till its next meeting. The Committee considered all the Bills relating the National Accountability Ordinance. After detailed deliberations the committee decided to defer the same till its next meeting.

The Committee considered the Bills “The Evening Courts Bill, 2017 (Government Bill) and “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (Amendment in Article 25A) moved by MNA Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khatak and decided that the Bills may be deferred till its next meeting for deliberations.

The Committee considered the Bills “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017” (Amendment of Article 51 and 106 of the Constitution) Moved by Mr. Tariq Christopher Qaiser, MNA. After detailed deliberations the committee decided to recommend that the Bill may not be passed by the Assembly.

The meeting was attended by members/MNAs/movers Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Mr. Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, Ms. Kiran Haider, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Ms. Shagufta Jumani, Eng. Ali Muhammad Khan Advocate, Ms. Aisha Syed, Dr. Arif Alvi, and Sheikh Salahuddin a besides the Minister for Law and Justice and senior officers from the Ministry of Law and Justice with their staff.

