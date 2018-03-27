NA body for better marketing of Pakistani products abroad

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile, Monday, recommended for inviting businessmen to share their diverse experience with the under training newly inducted Trade Officers and officers posted in trade missions abroad.

The committee also recommended for expanding training facilities in trade to the private sector.

While discussing the performance of Trade Officers in Pakistan’s Trade Missions abroad, NA panel directed for monitoring of trade officers and exploring potential markets for Pakistani products. The Committee also directed for relocation of trade missions to countries where demand of Pakistani products existed.

NA committee me here under the chairmanship of Siraj Muhammad Khan and was briefed about Pakistan’s trade and investment relations with Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Committee was briefed that the ASEAN is geopolitical and economic organization encompassing 10 countries with vastly different stages of developing economies and all sharing immense growth potential.

The Committee was further apprised that ASEAN was a major global hub of manufacturing and trade with huge market worth over $ 2.6 trillion and collectively seventh largest economy in the world and third largest in Asia.

The Committee was informed that currently Pakistan holds observer status: however, strategy of bilateral engagement with major Association of South East Asian Nations countries has been adopted in order to strengthen the case for full dialogue partnership.

Apprising about the current engagement of Pakistan with Association of South East Asian Nations member states, the Representative of Commerce Division informed that Pakistan had been trading partner with Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines and had been exporting cereals, textile articles, cotton, sea food, leather, machinery and other items whereas, palm oil, coffee, rubber, machinery, chemicals were major imports.

The Committee expressed its satisfaction on the performance of Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD).

