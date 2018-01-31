NA Body on Federal Education, Professional Training meets

ISLAMABAD, : The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training met on Wednesday in Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Col. (Retd) Dr. Amirullah Marwat, MNA.

The Committee considered the Bill “The Institute for Art and Culture Bill, 2018” in detail and approved the same unanimously.

Thereafter, the Committee discussed the issue of illegal encroachment on the Quaid-e-Azam University land by influential land grabbers in detail. After detailed deliberations, the Committee directed the Chairman, CDA to extend full support to the management of Quaid-e-Azam University in proper demarcation of the land acquired by CDA in 1967 and complete the process of demarcation within 45 days.

The Committee further directed the Member Planning, CDA to submit progress report regarding the demarcation to the Honorable Chairman of the Standing Committee on weekly basis. In this regard, the Committee also directed the Deputy Commissioner, ICT to provide administrative support and security cover while undertaking the demarcation process to the management of the university which was assured by the Deputy Commissioner who was present during the meeting.

The Committee also discussed the issue of the students of Indus International Institute, Dera Ghazi Khan regarding awards of degrees and transcripts to them in detail. The Committee was informed that the said Institute was earlier affiliated with National College of Business Administration and Economics (NCBA&E) w.e.f. spring semester 2013 as per the MoU of affiliation dated 28.02.2013 and later on de-affiliated from NCBA&E and got affiliation with the Government College University, Faisalabad in 2015. The Chairman HEC while briefing the Committee on the said issue apprised the Committee that private university not entitle to give affiliation to any Institute and the earlier affiliation was given in violation of the HEC Rules. Whereupon the Committee directed the representative of the Government College University, Faisalabad to resolve the issue of the International Indus Institute students regarding awards of their degrees/transcripts within one month and submit report to the Committee accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Muhammad Nazir Khan, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Ms. Asyia Naz Tanoli, Ms. Amra Khan, Chaudhary Hamid Hameed, Ms. Surriya Asghar, Ms. Surraiya Jatoi, Dr. Shazia Sobia, Ms. Shahida Rehmani MNAs and Officers/Officials of the Ministry and its attached departments.

Orignally published by NNI