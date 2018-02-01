NA body directs ICT, CDA to demarcate QAU land in 45 days

National Assembly Standing Committee on Education here Wednesday directed Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to demarcate the Land of Quaid-e-Azam University so that action could be taken against encroachers. The education committee, which met here under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA), Amirullah Marwat also directed both the institutions to present the report of demarcation to the committee within 45 days. The committee asked the ICT, CDA to provide all out support to the university management to lull further encroachment on varsity land.

Earlier, an official of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) briefed the education committee about the current situation of encroachments on varsity land and the efforts made by the institution so far to vacate its land.

Responding to the QAU management, Deputy Commissioner ICT and Member Planning CDA briefed the committee about the role played by the both institutions against the encroachments on the varsity land and informed about the demarcation process which is pending since decades.

Chairman CDA Usman Bajwa assured the standing committee that the demarcation process of the varsity land would be completed as soon as possible and its report would also be presented to the NA Body on weekly basis.

Federal Minister for Education Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman, speaking on the occasion highlighted the three major issues of encroachments saying that according to the Survey of Pakistan around 152 acres of land was less than that which had been allocated 50 years before to the university.

He said that it was due to revenue mistake or any other issue which was created at the time of allocation of land in 1967.—APP

Related