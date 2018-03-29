NA body concerned over FIA, NAB leniency to PPS cases

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Postal Services, Wednesday, expressed concerns over the non-serious attitude to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) towards the embezzlement cases of Pakistan Post.

The Committee observed that due to non-coordination of ministry with FIA and NAB the recovery process of embezzlement cases were affected badly. The Committee directed the Ministry that consolidated list of embezzlement cases must be shared with each other and briefed the Committee in the next meeting.

The Standing Committee on Postal Services met today in Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan, MNA. The Committee was further briefed about the initiative of the ministry to introduce the projects through Public-Private partnership in order to generate the revenue.

The ministry contradicting the news of privatization of Pakistan Post and informed that Prime Ministry has accord approval to initiate some projects on Public-Private partnership with the direction to ensure the protection of their assets. The Committee directed that ministry may submit the complete details of Public-Private partnership and also invite them to brief the Committee about the projects.