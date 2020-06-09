NA body calls for concerted policies for agri growth

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Sub-Committee of the National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products Monday called for closer scrutiny of the key policies and strategic trade policy framework for attracting investment in agriculture sector.

The members of the Committee maintained that successive downward progression of the policy attention to agriculture sector needs a halt. The Convener of the Sub-Committee Shandana Gulzar Khan observed that close scrutiny of the investment policy and strategic trade framework reveal a need for ‘do more’ in agriculture sector

The Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Board of Investment briefed the Sub-Committee on Agricultural Products on Investment policy, SME Policy, Industrial Policy, Strategic Trade Policy Framework and Tariff Policy.

The members contended that the policy frameworks with a considerable positive tilt to industrial and manufacturing sector induced transfer of resources from agriculture to other sectors and deprive the agriculture sector of requisite stimulus for sustainable growth.

The Committee called for better synergies to not only accelerate investment and growth in agriculture sector but also tap into the high end global markets.

The members maintained that failure to foster and enabling environment for corporate farming and cooperative farming has precluded Pakistan’s agriculture and allied sector to shift from traditional subsistence farming to globally aligned competitive agriculture sector. Endorsing his colleagues, MNA Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana stated that opening agriculture sector for international collaborations was crucial to transfer and diffusion of agricultural technology and modern farming practices.