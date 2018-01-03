NA body briefed on completed, ongoing projects

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works was briefed on the status of the ongoing and completed projects on the federal government in the metropolis city Karachi. MNA Mian Abdul Mannan chaired the 40th meeting of NA Body on H&W held at Pak-PWD Office, Karachi on Monday.

The Committee was briefed by the Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) about the status of already completed projects in Karachi. He said that they were facing problems due to unsatisfactory coordination of Karachi Electricity and Sui Southern Gas. He further informed the Committee about details of the sector-wise projects and their areas.

The Committee unanimously decided that Sui Northern Gas, Sui Southern Gas, IESCO, K-Electric, Managing Director Water Board, Chairman CDA, Secretary Planning Division would be called in the meeting of the Standing Committee.

The Committee also decided that next meeting of the Committee would be held in the second week of January, 2018 to discuss the Thalian Project and problems being faced by the government in this regard.

The Committee directed to Director General Pak PWD that updated status of Mosa Khel road should be provided to this Secretariat at the earliest. The Committee also decided that another meeting would be convened in Karachi by the end of January, 2018 for detailed visits of all ongoing and completed projects by the Federal Government.

The MNAs, Ms Khalida Mansoor, Ms. Nighat Parveen Mir, Mrs. Shahida Rehmani and Mr. Sajid Nawaz, besides the senior officers from Ministry of Housing & Works attended the meeting.—INP

Related