NA Body assigns IIUI to work for legislation on alcohol

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) would work for legislation regarding alcohol under the supervision of National Assembly committee on education. This was recommended on the occasion of the visit of Standing Committee of National Assembly for Education and Professional Training at new campus on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Col. (R) Dr. Amirullah Marwat , while it was also attended by Federal Minister for Education,, Engineer Balighur Rehman, Secretary of Committee, Walayat Khan, IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai , IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Dariweesh , QAU vice Chancellor, members of the committee and IIUI Vice Presidents and DGs.

It was recommended that IIUI, through its Islamic Research Institute (IRI) and its other constituent units would help for legislation and guidance on the issues such as alcohol and issues pertaining to justice. It was also discussed that already drafted work on the issue of alcohol will be shared with IIUI. The committee also recommended budget of the Prime Minister Fee Reimbursement scheme for less developed areas be increased from 2 billion to 6 billion.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Amir Ullah lauded IIUI for its services and ongoing projects. He urged that research projects must be result oriented at the universities and nepotism and favoritism be avoided in educational institutions.

Engineer Baligh ur Rehman told in the meeting that Premier’s Fee Reimbursement scheme for less developed areas has increased enrollment of the students in the universities. He added that 2 billion rupees annually were being used for this project and provided positive results, upon which, the committee members recommended that the budget of the scheme be increased to 6 billion.—NNI

