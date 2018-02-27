NA body approves NHA’s 100 projects of Rs805b

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications, Monday, recommended that less developed areas should be given special attention in the construction of national highways and motorways.

The Committee also recommended that Jandola-Zoab road, Quetta-Kuchlak to Zoab Road, Shahdad Kot by-pass, Karachi Northern by-pass and the projects of other less developed areas might also be included in PSDP of NHA for the period 2018-19.

NA committee met here National Highways Headquarters (NHA) with Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi in the chair and was apprised that during financial year 2018-19 the NHA will work on 100 projects and an amount of Rs. 790.656 billion will be expensed on the projects. The Standing Committee approved all of the projects and recommended that the projects in the less development and backward areas might be completed on priority basis.