NA body approves health related bills

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination approved the Health Services Academy Bill -2017 and Islamabad Territory Health Care Regulatory Bill -2017.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman received briefing from Director General Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Asad Hafeez on Islamabad Territory Health Care Regulatory Bill -2017 and Health Services Academy Bill 2017.

He said academy was showing its performance in short span of time and the Higher Education Commission had given the degree awarding status to the academy in 2016.

He said it was high time to give it the status of university keeping in view the demand from countries of the region. He said the Islamabad Territory Health Care Regulatory Bill -2017 would regulate the health care facilities.

The meeting was informed that the bill ‘giving status of university’ would be presented in the next session and after ‘giving university status’ students from others countries would get admission in large number. Administrator Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) Brig (retd) Dr Aamir Akram briefed the committee on Human Organs Transplant (amended) Bill 2016.—APP

