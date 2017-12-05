NA body for action to vacate Railways’ encroached land

Islamabad

National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways said that some officials of Railways are involved in the encroachment of Railways land in the different cities of the country including Sakhar, Multan, Peshawar and other areas of the country.

The NA body meeting held here on Monday, Ramesh Lad Chaired the meeting while MNAs including Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Rana Zahid Hussain Khan, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Phyllis Azeem, Dr Nisar Ahmed Jatt, Amjad Ali Khan, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Naseema Hafeez Panezai and officials of Ministry of Raiwasy were attended the meeting.

The Committee said that without the involvement of the official the land grabber could not encroach the land of Railways. Showing concern over not taking action on the recommendation of committee, Chairman Committee said that Railways official are not serious to revamp the institution for the development. Secretary Railways ensured the committee that Railway department is proving the land for green area in the different areas of the country, in this regard process is under way for the negotiation with the local administration of the areas.

NA body appreciated the good work of Rawalpindi Railways department for the improving and developing the institution. NA body said that after the consultation of Chairman of the Committee Syed Naveed Qamar, the meeting of the committee would be held at Karachi to resource the long pending issue of Railways. The committee invited the Divisional Superintendent of Railways including Peshawar, Sakhar and Multan in its next meeting.—APP