NA approves services acts amendment bills Age of 64 set for chiefs of army, air force and navy; Senate Standing Committee on Defence also okays bill; Armed forces chiefs can now be given extension for three years

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Assembly and the Senate Standing Committee on Defence on Tuesday gave their approval to three bills formalising the length of tenure of the three services chiefs.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak spoke to media, confirming that the bills have been unanimously passed. He added that approval from the Senate on the amendment bills will be taken today, Wednesday.

Before the start of voting, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had taken the floor to request the Pakistan People’s Party that it take back amendments it had suggested to the bills, saying he was making the request “keeping in mind the regional and national situation”.

Naveed Qamar, who spoke on behalf of the PPP in response to Khattak’s request, noted that the amendments had been suggested to improve the bills but, after being approached by a government delegation and consulting with the rest of the opposition, the party had decided to withdraw them.

Voting commenced shortly thereafter, with Speaker Asad Qaiser asking legislators to express their assent or dissent with ‘Ayes’ and ‘Nays’. The bills were voted on clause by clause.

During the presentation, members from the opposition benches belonging to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F, Jamaat-i-Islami, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and National Party opposed the bills, chanting slogans of “No, no”. They had earlier announced they would not be supporting the bills on principle. Subsequently, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani forwarded the three bills to the committee for approval.

After voting on the bills concluded, the National Assembly session was adjourned till 4pm on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after the session of the National Assembly, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said politicians “have come forward whenever the country needs them”.

“Today, all the political parties, especially the PPP, showed that they can work together for the national cause,” said Awan. “This parliament today buried the propaganda of Pakistan’s enemies and sent a message that we are united with our armed forces,” said Awan.

The special assistant emphasised that the time had come the politicians “sit together and work towards the betterment of the country”.

Awan while responding to a question said that national security was the first challenge of Pakistan. “Pakistan’s enemies are hatching conspiracies against the country,” she said.While Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed hoped that the opposition from now on “moves to constructive opposition”. “Opposition should play its role and not drag bills in public interest in committees,” said the senator.

After the National Assembly and Senate Standing Committee on Defence’s approval, the bills will be voted on in the Senate. The bills will become law once Senate forwards them to the president and he signs off on them.

Prior to the National Assembly session, major parties had held meetings to prepare their strategy for the legislation. PM Imran himself chaired a meeting of parliamentary party of PTI and allied parties. All MNAs were directed to ensure their presence in the assembly during the ongoing session.