NA approves formation of PAC, Standing body on Law

Islamabad

The National Assembly on Thursday approved a motion for the formation of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Standing Committee on Law.

The motion was presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Members of the committee include: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Syed Naveed Qamar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hina Rabbani Khar, Ayaz Sadiq, Malik Aamir Dogar, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Rana Tanveer, Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Riaz Fatyana as well as other political leaders.

On Dec 13, after months of political wrangling, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided not to oppose Shahbaz Sharif if he insisted on heading the PAC.

Share on: WhatsApp