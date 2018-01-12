NA approves bill extending SC, PHC jurisdiction to tribal areas

ISLAMABAD : The National Assembly on Friday approved with a majority a bill extending the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court and the Supreme Court to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Newly-appointed law minister Mahmood Virk presented the bill.

The bill was opposed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Naeema Kishwar, who presented several amendments which were rejected by the House.

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah said this is a historic day, as the tribes people have rendered immense sacrifices.

The lawmakers from FATA have been demanding the merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. However, despite agreement, the government has failed to bring the bill in Parliament as it is opposed by its allied parties: JUI-F and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

