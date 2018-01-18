NA adopts resolution against Imran Khan over ‘Lanti’ remark

ISLAMABAD : National Assembly Thursday unanimously adopted the resolution against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid for cursing the Parliament.

Federal minister Baleegh-ur-Rehman tabled the resolution before house presided over by acting speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

The resolution states that the entire nation has been humiliated when Imran Khan uttered these words in yesterday’s public rally.

The lawmakers in the National Assembly demanded that Opposition the lawmakers in the National Assembly on Thursday demanded that Opposition leaders who had openly cursed the parliament at a rally in Lahore should be summoned to appear before the National Assembly to explain their remarks.

It is to mention that Sheikh Rashid repeatedly cursed the parliament during the rally in Lahore a day before and announced his resignation from his National Assembly seat, prompting Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to consider quitting the assemblies on the grounds that parliament had lost its utility in protecting people’s rights.

Khan, voicing his support for Rashid, had also “cursed” the parliament. PPPP lawmaker Aijaz Hussain Jhakrani started the debate on the issue and said that political leader of a party at a gathering in Lahore abused Parliament.

His wordings have no significance but it is really sad that those having more than 30 members endorsed his point of view and abused Parliament, he maintained.

He said it is the right of the party having the majority in the Parliament to make legislation or pass the bill. It is right in democracy to oppose legislation but no one has right to abuse Parliament , he said adding that such leaders weaken the Parliament.

Jhakrani said that PPPP always supported democracy and Parliament and it is the only party having major sacrifices for supremacy of Parliament. He said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto used to say that democracy is the best revenge and those abusing Parliament should face privilege motion and to be made answerable.

In 2014, they attacked Parliament and PTV but PPPP stood with democracy.

“Imran Khan has habit of taking U-turns and our leaders including Bilawal Bhutto and Opposition Leader also opposed what was said against the Parliament in political gathering at Lahore by Imran Khan and others,” he added Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif said that it is the right of Opposition to criticize the government but no one has right to abuse Parliament.

“It is our right to protect the sanctity of Parliament and politicians have no existence without institutions. PPPP and PML-N rendered great sacrifices for democracy and our leadership (PML-N) is even facing the court,” he said while speaking here in National Assembly.

The minister said that decisions are not made in political gatherings but in Parliament and it is our right to protect it. He said those who resigned from the Parliament in past requested not to further proceed on their resignations and all PTI MNAs returned to the House and took all salaries,T.A/D.As as well as allowances.

MQM lawmaker Sheikh Salahuddin said that dignity of Parliament was exploited by Sheikh Rashid and Imran Khan yesterday. PTI, the third largest party in this House, has insulted the mandate of 200 million people. He said those abusing Parliament are also elected members of the Parliament and those using such wordings against the Parliament should face privilege motion.

“Those wanting to resign from the parliament should come here like Javed Hashmi and to tender his resignation in a democratic way,” he added. ANP legislator Ghulam Ahmed Bilour said that Parliament is being abused as it is considered as weak institution.

He said it is very sad that political leader of a party having representation in this House abused Parliament. PML-N MNA Javed Latif said that abusing parliament means abusing state and such acts are condemnable.

PML-Z lawmaker Ejaz ul Haq said that Parliament is mother of all institutions and every one should endeavor to increase its respect rather than abusing it. Minority lawmaker Khalid George said that legislation should be made against those who use abusive or language against Parliament.

MNAs Syed Essa Nori, Shahida Akhter Ali also condemned such remarks and demanded to ensure the respect of Parliament.

Orignally published by NNI