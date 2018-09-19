NA adopts resolution for construction of new dams

Observer Report

Islamabad

The National Assembly Tuesday adopted a resolution for the construction of new dams in the country amid reservations from Pakistan People’s Party. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while speaking on the floor of the House said the country was facing a major crisis of water and energy shortages.

“The country will plunge into darkness if new water reservoirs are not made,” he added.

“There is no confusion regarding the construction of dams. All four provinces signed an agreement in 1991 in this regard and we accept that as well as the agreement mentioned” he added. Qureshi said for the first time, the chief justice and prime minister sought help from the nation, adding the nation was extending support on this matter and there was no confusion regarding the construction of dams.

“Pakistan’s future is linked to construction dams,” he added. However, Pakistan People’s Party expressed reservations against the construction of Kalabagh Dam and party MNA Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur protest. “We support the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam but not of Kalabagh Dam,” Talpur added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif supported the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam, adding collecting funds for the construction of dams was a positive step.

Share on: WhatsApp