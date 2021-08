Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Non-interest of parliamentarians of both opposition and government sides on Monday was responsible for adjourning the NA session due to lack of quorum.

The opposition once again succeeded over not allowing the government to carry on the NA session and compelled the Speaker to adjourn the proceeding till Tuesday at 4 pm.

Every time, the opposition parties including PML-N and PPP have tried their best not to allow the govt to make any transaction in the Lower House.