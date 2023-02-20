NA-87 bye election arrangements being finalized

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

All concerned departments are engaged in finalizing arrangements for holding bye election of constituency NA-87 in the district Hafizabad. in this connection, a meeting of offices of different departments held here to review preparation of elections under Chairmanship of ADCR Imtiaz Ali Baig. District Election Commissioner Hafizabad Tanveer Ahmad Khan and Returning Officer NA-87 Dr. Wisam Awli Khan also attended the meeting.

District Election Officer told the meeting that constituency NA-87 was largest constituency consisting of total 788906 registered voters.