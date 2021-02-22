NA-75: ECP directs RO to conduct complete inquiry

Observer Report Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the Returning Officer (RO) of Daska to conduct a complete inquiry over the issue of NA-75’s by-poll election results.

The Election Commission has received the preliminary report of the Returning Officer of Daska on the issue of NA-75 by-election results.

According to sources, the Returning Officer has suggested a full inquiry in the preliminary report. The Election Commission accepted the suggestion of the Returning Officer directing him to conduct a complete inquiry.

Sources said that the Election Commission will decide whether to release the result of the constituency after a thorough inquiry. The Election Commission will take a final decision after a detailed report of the Returning Officer and will review the report in a meeting on Tuesday.

The Returning Officer expressed doubts over the results of 20 polling stations in the preliminary report. He also expressed reservations over the role of police and administration in the initial report, said sources.