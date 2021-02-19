NA-75 by-poll: Two killed amid clash between PTI, PML-N workers

SIALKOT – Two people were killed and seven others injured in multiple firing incidents during voting for by-election in NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska cosntituency on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The firing incident happened at the Gondka polling station injured two persons, who lost their life when they were being shifted to hospital for treatment. The firing erupted after clash between PTI, PML-N workers.

Another incident occurred at Government Schools Nisbat Road polling station where unknown people reached the place by car and opened fire on people.

The third firing incident occurred at Government Postgraduate College polling station.

A heavy contingent of police officials and Rangers personnel has taken control of the area to avert such incident. Out of 360 polling stations in the constituency, voting has been suspended at 15 sensitive polling stations.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of the death of two people in Daska and sought a report in this regard.