NA-45 by-poll JUI-F faces setback as Imran defeats Jamil Khan

In a set back to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) , Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan defated JUI-F’s candidate Malik Jamil Ahmad Khan.

According to unofficial results of total 143 polling stations, the PTI chaiman Imran Khan won the by-election for NA-45 Kurram by obtaining votes 20,748, Jamil Khan could only secure 12,148 votes.

Polling began at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.

It is pertinent to mention that the by-election was originally post poned from Oct 16 due to the law and order situation in the constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson for KP division said a day earlier that there were 198,618 registered voters, among which 111,349 were men and 87,269 were women.

“A total of 143 polling stations had been set up, out of which 119 had been declared “very sensitive”, while 24 polling stations were categorised as sensitive,” he said.

A total of 16 candidates are contesting for the NA seat, including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI) as well as independent candidates.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday released a video message for the people of Kurram ahead of the NA-45 by-poll.

In a video message, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan appealed to his supporters in Kurram to vote for the party in Sunday’s upcoming local government elections.