NA-247, PS-111 and PK-71 by polls today

By-polls for National Assembly seat NA-247, Sindh Assembly seat PS-111 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat PK-71 will be held on Sunday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised all necessary arrangements to hold the elections in a peaceful manner. Polling material is also being transported to the polling stations under the supervision of Pakistan Army personnel.

According to ECP, there are 546,451 registered voters in NA-247 and 178,965 registered voters in PS-111.

Twelve candidates are in the run for the NA-247 seat while 11 are contesting for the Sindh Assembly seat.

NA-247 was vacated by President Dr Arif Alvi while PS-111 was vacated by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Prominent candidates in the run for NA-247 include PTI’s Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, PSP’s Arshad Vohra, MQM-P’s Sadiq Iftikhar and PPP’s Qaiser Khan Nizamani while PTI’s Shehzad Qureshi, MQM-P’s Jehanzeb Mughal, PML-N’s Mohammad Zahid Hussain and activist Muhammad Jibran Nasir are among those in the run for PS-111.

Meanwhile, the PK-71 fell vacant after Shah Farman was appointed as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI’s Zulfiqar Khan, Awami National Party candidate Salahuddin, and independent candidates Dildar Khan, Abdul Karim Khan, and Fazale Haq Kohi Damani are contesting for the PK-71 by-election.— NNI

