NA-154 by-polls win a victory of each worker: PML-N leaders

Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders and lawmakers on Tuesday said that the win of PML-N candidate in NA-154 by-polls was the election victory of each worker and the party was united despite all conspiracies against it.

Talking to APP, PML-N leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Nasir Iqbal Bosal said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would be triumphant in the court of masses during the upcoming Senate and general elections 2018.

He said that the people had proven that they support PML-N’s policies.

Bosal said that politics of sit-ins and disorder had been defeated and such politics have no place in the country now.

MPA Rana Mehmood-ul-Hasan said that in 2018, people’s court would give its verdict in favour of the PML-N.

He said that after suffering consective electoral defeats, Imran Khan’s desire to become prime minister had died down. He said that NA-154 victory dispelled the impression that people had accepted the Panama case verdict.

Senator Najma Hameed said that elements involved in conspiracies should give up politics of anarchy and support g overnment’s efforts for progress of the country. She said that former prime minister’s only crime was steering the country out of a crises and he was being punished for it.

Muhammad Faisal Ambalvi, PML-N youth wing leader, said that NA-154 victory was the result of untiring efforts of the government.

He said that load-shedding had ended, terrorism eliminated and the economy was improving.—APP

