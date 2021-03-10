N MPA booked, held for slapping lady cop

The City Police on Wednesday arrested a PML-N MPA Tanveer Bibi for slapping a lady constable at the accountability court and registered a case against her after approval from the speaker Punjab Assembly.

According to details, a case has been registered against the PML-N leader on the complaint of a lady constable, Anum Fatima, who alleged that the woman had slapped her after she stopped her from entering the premises of the accountability court.

The female PML-N leader was taken into custody soon after the incident as police said that a case was registered against her after she refused to apologize for the incident.

The police sought permission from Speaker Punjab Assembly to arrest the MPA and registered a case against her under charges of interfering and obstructing the state affairs and torture at Islampura police station. Besides her, four other people were also booked in the case.

