N MNA succumbs to corona

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) National Assembly Member (MNA) Iftikharul Hassan, alias Zahray Shah, died after fighting coronavirus here in a city hospital. The MNA was admitted to Doctors Hospital around a month ago when he had contracted coronavirus.

He had recovered from the virus but later he suffered heart attack. He also underwent open heart surgery when the deceased lawmaker suffered brain paralysis.

Since then, he was on ventilator and died on Monday. His funeral prayers were offered in his hometown Aloo Mohar Sharif in Sialkot.

He was first elected to National Assembly on PML-N ticket in 2013 from NA-75 and later he managed to get re-elected during 2018 general elections. In 1990, he was member of the Punjab Assembly. He had also served as Sialkot district chairman twice.

He was survived by a son and two daughters.