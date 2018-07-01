N-leaguers candidates are being pressurized to join PTI, Nawaz alleges

LONDON : Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif claimed that candidates of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are being coerced to join the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Nawaz was speaking to media outside Harley Street Clinic where he lamented that his party candidates are forced to switch loyalties while adding that this remorseful situation comes under the umbrella of pre-poll rigging.

Public is well aware that whose election symbol is jeep, Nawaz taunted and reiterated that PML-N’s candidates are made to contest polls on this [jeep] symbol.

PML-N supremo said, “It seems like lessons are not learnt from the history.” PML-N is being targeted by everyone and its workers are being disgraced, he stressed.

Nawaz warned against severe consequences, if rigging is not halted. “Only PML-N members are declared disqualified in the courts,” he complained.