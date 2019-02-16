N Korean envoy hosts reception to celebrate leader’s birthday

Ambassador of North Korea Kim Thae Sop hosted a reception at his residence to celebrate 77th birthday of Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

The ambassador invited mostly people from Pakistan. The chief guest, Senator Abdul Qayyum cut the cake with the embassy staff and other dignitaries. The ambassador of DPRK in his brief remarks said his country greatly valued relations with Pakistan and efforts have been made to further promote and expand ambit of these relations.

The ambassador thanked the chief guest and other dignitaries for attending the reception. Senator Qayyum in his remarks thanked the host and assured him of his full support.—DNA

Share on: WhatsApp