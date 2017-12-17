N. Korea nukes can reach UK

London

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has warned Saturday the missiles being developed by North Korea could hit Britain within six months. Johnson made the comments at a private meeting with Conservative Members of Parliament.

Britain’s top diplomat also said the United States could pull all of their military forces out of South Korea in a bid to convince China to topple North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Johnson’s warning echoes those of Richard Barrons, the UK’s former commander of Joint Forces Command, who said in November that North Korea would be able to strike Britain with nuclear missiles within 12 to 18 months.

Barrons underscored the growing range of threats to Britain, including from North Korea and Russia, which he said UK forces had no defense against.

In September, former UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon warned about the risk of North Korean nuclear weapons and said it would only be a matter of time before Britain could be targeted.

PressTV-‘UK gearing up for war with North Korea’ Britain is preparing for a possible military confrontation with North Korea amid the East Asian country’s nuclear tensions with the West, a report suggests.

The government of Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly instructed British military forces to draw up plans for a possible military confrontation with North Korea.—Agencies