N Korea nuclear threat is over, Trump declares

Washington

President Donald Trump declared on Twitter on Wednesday that there was “no longer a nuclear treat from North Korea”, a bold and questionable claim following his summit with leader Kim Jong Un that produced few guarantees on how and when Pyongyang would disarm.

“Just landed — a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,” he tweeted.

“There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!”

Trump and Kim were returning to their respective strongholds following the talks — but to far different receptions.

In Pyongyang, North Korean state media heralded claims of a victorious meeting with the US president; photos of him standing side-by-side with Trump on the world stage were splashed across newspapers. Trump, meanwhile, faced questions about whether he gave away too much in return for far too little when he bestowed a new legitimacy on Kim’s rule and agreed, at Pyongyang’s request, to end war games with Seoul that the allies had long portrayed as crucial to Asian safety.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) of driving up oil prices, in a fresh swipe at the cartel’s agreement to cap production.

“Oil prices are too high, OPEC is at it again. Not good!” he wrote on Twitter. Oil prices peaked in late May, hitting the $80 per barrel ceiling on the Brent futures contract and $72.24 on the West Texas Intermediate. Traders are holding their breath for the June 22 meeting of oil ministers from Opec member states in Vienna.

In April, Saudi Energy Minister Khaled al-Faleh said the global market has the capacity to absorb higher oil prices — a remark that drew a swift reaction Trump.

“With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!” Trump tweeted on April 20.

Opec producers and non-Opec countries struck a deal in 2016 to trim production by 1.8 million barrels per day to reduce a global glut of oil.

The deal, which is due to run out at the end of 2018, has succeeded in boosting oil prices above $70 a barrel from below $30 a barrel in early 2016.