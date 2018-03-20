N Korea negotiating release of US detainees

Seoul

North Korea is in talks with the US and Sweden to release three Americans held in the North, reports said, as diplomatic activities gathered pace ahead of Pyongyang’s planned summits with Washington and Seoul.

The release of the three Korean-Americans – all held in the North after being separately charged with unspecified “hostile acts” against the regime – is under discussion through multiple channels almost two weeks after President Donald Trump agreed to meet the North’s leader Kim Jong Un, reports said.—Agencies