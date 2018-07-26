N Korea mounting pressure on US, South to declare end to war

Pyonyang

North Korean media is urging the U.S. and South Korea to declare an end to the Korean War that was halted by an armistice, a day after media reports of the North dismantling a missile test site. “Ending the current abnormal situation of an armistice and establishing a solid system of peace is a historical task we cannot put off,” the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the Central Committee of North Korea’s Workers’ Party, stated Wednesday.

Pointing out that the matter was agreed upon at the inter-Korean summit at Panmunjeom and the North Korea-U.S. summit in Singapore, the newspaper said “The adoption of a declaration ending the war will be the first step toward easing tension and establishing a solid system of peace on the Korean Peninsula and is an essential requirement to establish trust between North Korea and the U.S.”

The Panmunjeom Declaration reached at the inter-Korean summit April 27 states the Koreas and the U.S. should hold tripartite talks, or the Koreas, the U.S. and China four-party talks with the aim to end the Korean War within the year. The U.S. has a role in declaring the end of the Korean War because it was one of the signatories of the armistice, along with North Korea and China. “The U.S. holds the responsibility and duty to declare an end to the war,” the Rodong Sinmun said. “Regarding ending the war as some kind of gift is senseless.” it added.

The newspaper was referring to the U.S. stance toward ending the 1950-53 Korean War, which is that this cannot be discussed unless the North showed tangible denuclearization steps. The North also urged the South to make efforts.—Agencies

