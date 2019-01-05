Myth of Scotland Yard

Muhammad Asif

THE name “Scotland Yard” (officially New Scotland Yard) is used for the Headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) that is responsible for policing most parts of the historical city of London. It is derived from the original site of the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on a street called “Great Scotland Yard”. Since its inception in the early 19th Century, Scotland Yard has occupied a place in folklores of the UK. The MPS officers have appeared frequently as characters in the crime and mystery movies and fictions, including Sherlock Holmes stories. The name Scotland Yard is synonymous with expertise in crime detection.

Scotland Yard might be the most famous police force in history, the presence of a highly feared head of one the world’s most notorious crime mafias on the British soil for nearly three decades puts a big question mark on its reputation. Altaf Hussain the founder of Mutihida Qaumi Movement (MQM), besides his activities against a sovereign state, has been personally controlling the militant wing of his party to carry out crimes, ranging from terrorism, to murder, target killing and extortion in Pakistan, while safely stationed in the UK since 1992. In a recent statement, Syed Mustafa Kamal, who was amongst the closest confidantes of Altaf, has disclosed that over twenty-five thousand Mohajirs have been killed by the target killers of MQM who are controlled by Altaf Hussain from the UK.

On May 24, 1999 an anti-terrorist court awarded death sentence to Saulat Mirza, a high profile target killer of MQM, who had pleaded guilty for the targeted murder of Shahid Hamid, Managing Director of the erstwhile Karachi Electricity Supply Company; along with his driver and security guard on 5 July 1997. After the issuance of death warrants on March 11, 2015, his family held a press conference demanding reinvestigation in the light of his confessional statement. In the video recording of his confession, Saulat Mirza, despite being on death row, is shown disclosing how target killers are used to eliminate the individuals (opponents of Altaf Hussain, businessmen and government servants who do not comply with his directions) by his confidantes like Babar Ghori.

Hakeem Mohammed Saeed, a highly respected philanthropist, belonging to the Mohajir community, was murdered on October 17, 1998 by the MQM extortionists for refusing to pay heavy amount to MQM. The murderers were caught by DIG Farooq Amin Qureshi, one of the most renowned and respected police officers of Pakistan to this day. Several persons were sentenced to death by an anti-terrorists court, who were subsequently acquitted by higher courts because of legally flawed evidence intentionally submitted by the PPP Government in Sindh to save the workers of its coalition partners.

A garment factory in Karachi caught fire on September 11, 2012. The Baldia Town factory inferno case took a dramatic turn on February 7, 2015 when a report claimed that the MQM was behind the deadly fire that claimed the life of at least 258 factory workers. The report, prepared by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was submitted to the Sindh High Court. In the report it has been disclosed that a suspect Mohammad Rizwan Qureshi, a worker of the MQM, revealed that a “well-known party high official” had demanded Rs 200 million as Bhatta (extortion money) through his front man from Ali Enterprises, the owners of the ill-fated factory, in August 2012. On refusal to pay the extortion money by the owners, MQM militant squad put the factory on fire after locking the exit gates from outside. Over 250 workers were burnt alive because all escape routes had been plugged by the extortionists before lighting the factory to teach a lesson to the owners for challenging the writ of their leader.

Altaf Hussain has also been questioned in the UK by MPS more than once. Dr Imran Farooq was murdered near his home in North London on 16 September 2010. Imran Farooq was amongst the senior most members of MQM. MPS Counter Terrorism Command detectives investigating the murder of Dr Imran Farooq believe that he was planning to restart his political career after dissociating himself from MQM and Altaf Hussain before he was killed. In June 2013, the British police arrested Iftikhar Hussain, a primary suspect in the murder case. According to sources privy to the development at Scotland Yard, the killing is politically motivated. Major suspect of the murder case, Khalid Shamim, in the custody of Pakistani investigators, disclosed on November 10, 2016 that planning for murder was carried out at Nine-Zero, home of Altaf Hussain in Karachi that later became the Headquarters of his party. He revealed that September 16 was chosen to murder Dr Imran, to present the killing of his close confidante as a birthday gift to Altaf Hussain.

On June 20, 2013, MPS started money laundering case against Altaf Hussain when it recovered heavy amount of cash from his residence during search. On October 13, 2016, Scotland Yard officially, dismissed the money laundering case on the basis of lack of evidence. A large number of British citizens of Pakistani origin filed complaints with MPS against Altaf for inciting violence in Karachi. However, Scotland Yard, failing to find an evidence, dropped the allegation of inciting violence against Altaf Hussain. Even the workers and supporters of MQM know and admit that militants and target killers in Karachi are directly controlled by Altaf Hussain. However Scotland Yard, despite its two-hundred year experience in crime detection, has not been able to find an evidence against criminal activities of Altaf Hussain. There may be some legal lacunas preventing Scotland Yard from initiating legal proceedings against Altaf Hussain on criminal charges, the remarks of an ex-Indian Spymaster in a TV talk show sound quite convincing. The said Spymaster remarked that Altaf Hussain is staying in the UK as the Guest of MI6 (The Secret Intelligence Service of the UK).

The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.

