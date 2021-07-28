‘Myth is broken’ – PTI ‘trounces’ PML-N in PP-38 Sialkot by-election

SIALKOT – The candidate of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chaudhry Ahsan Baryar, on Wednesday defeated PML-N’s Tariq Subhani in PP-38 Sialkot by-election, taking a lead of 7117 votes.

According to unofficial results, Baryar secured 60,588 votes while Subhani managed to bag 53,471 votes in the constituency, which is considered a stronghold of the PML-N.

PTI has started celebrating the victory on social media. On its Twitter handle, it wrote, “It looks like we have clinched #PP38 (Sialkot). PTI seems unstoppable; InshaAllah 2/3 majority in 2023 Elections. PMLN used to claim Punjab as its strong hold; that myth is broken today. Our Naya Pakistan will keep rising under PM Imran Khan!”

Federal Energy Minister taking a dig at the PML-N said that people had rejected those who had held meeting with anti-Pakistan elements, while referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor.

جنھوں نے پاکستان مخالف بیان دینے والوں کو اپنے ڈڑاینگ روم میں بٹھایا، اُنھیں آج سیالکوٹ والوں نے بھی مسترد کر دیا۔ یہ نون لیگ کا 2018 میں جیتا ہوا حلقہ تھا جس نے آج تیں سال بعد تحریک انصاف کے حق میں فیصلہ کیا۔ — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 28, 2021

The death had fell vacant after the death of PML-N lawmaker Khush Akhtar Subhani.