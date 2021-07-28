‘Myth is broken’ – PTI ‘trounces’ PML-N in PP-38 Sialkot by-election

SIALKOT – The candidate of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chaudhry Ahsan Baryar, on Wednesday defeated PML-N’s Tariq Subhani in PP-38 Sialkot by-election, taking a lead of 7117 votes.

According to unofficial results, Baryar secured 60,588 votes while Subhani managed to bag 53,471 votes in the constituency, which is considered a stronghold of the PML-N.

PTI has started celebrating the victory on social media. On its Twitter handle, it wrote, “It looks like we have clinched #PP38 (Sialkot). PTI seems unstoppable; InshaAllah 2/3 majority in 2023 Elections. PMLN used to claim Punjab as its strong hold; that myth is broken today. Our Naya Pakistan will keep rising under PM Imran Khan!”

Federal Energy Minister taking a dig at the PML-N said that people had rejected those who had held meeting with anti-Pakistan elements, while referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor.

The death had fell vacant after the death of PML-N lawmaker Khush Akhtar Subhani.

