Mystery shrouds murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s friend

Friend of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a Waziristan-native killed in a ‘police encounter’, was murdered in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Buner vicinity on Monday.

According to the Landhi police, Maniyal Mehsud was murdered over a personal enmity. The authorities had claimed that fellow tribesmen of the man had killed him over a money dispute.

However, brother of the deceased’s Zainullah Mehsud denied the alleged enmity and said the police was trying to colour the murder as a robbery.

“We want the police to probe into the matter and find the people responsible for my brother’s death,” Zainullah told Geo News.

Earlier on February 24, another friend of Naqeebullah was shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan. Police had termed Aftab Mehsud’s killing an outcome of personal enmity too. Aftab had played a key role in the sit-in against Naqeebullah’s killing in Islamabad. Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a fake encounter. Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah’s family, an inquiry committee was formed which cleared the 27-year-old of any wrongdoing. An FIR was registered against Anwar and others in the case. Since then, Rao Anwar had been into hiding and only recently appeared before the Supreme Court in the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case. He was subsequently arrested from outside the apex court following his appearance and moved to Karachi on March 21. Later, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved a 30-day physical remand of Anwar.

The suspended police officer, wanted in the extrajudicial murder case, was being held at the Malir Cantt Police Station amid tight security and was brought to court in an armoured personnel carrier.

During the hearing, held behind closed doors, the investigation officer pleaded the court to allow a 30-day remand as police face security issues and cannot bring the accused to court frequently.

The judge approved the request and ordered physical remand of the suspect until April 21.