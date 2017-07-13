Mystery shrouds Baghdadi’s fate

Rumours are once again circulating about the death of Chief of so-called Islamic State Group (IS) Abu Bakr al Baghdadi with Russians as well as Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claiming Baghdadi has been killed while the US has refused to confirm the reports. The 46-year-old Iraqi-born IS leader has not been seen in public since making his only known public appearance in 2014 at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul. With a $25m US bounty on his head, Baghdadi has kept a low profile and was rumoured to move regularly throughout IS-held territory in the area straddling Iraq and Syria.

Without making any reference to Baghdadi, US President Donald Trump in a tweet claimed of ‘big wins’ against the terrorist outfit. Indeed his death, if confirmed, would be a major blow to the group but that would not mean end of the organisation as it has spread its tentacles in different regions of the world and pulling in thousands of new recruits, thus becoming the most dangerous terror outfit. Whilst the US president is claiming of major wins against the outfit, he should not forget that there are some genuine concerns amongst the Muslim population that such groups are being supported and financed none other than by the US and Israel to malign as well as target the Muslims. Harbouring such a notion is not without any solid basis as the people are now raising questions as from where the IS is getting sophisticated weapons and funds to expand its outreach. One has not forgotten the words of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan who while addressing Pakistani Parliament said the western countries are backing the terrorist groups – something that was not rebutted by anybody. Then we also have before us how did the US nurture Usama Bin Laden and then also killed him. Decades of death and destruction in Muslim countries have made the population there understand the sordid designs of the western regimes. It is time for the western countries to shun their double standards, learn a lesson from the terrorist attacks that rocked their own societies recently and stop feeding terrorist outfits for their vested interests in order to ensure a peaceful future for coming generations of all continents.

Related