Mystery of Thar Coal project

THE Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau to investigate Thar Coal Gasification Project that reportedly caused loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. A three-member bench of the court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, was informed that the audit of the project shows so far Rs 4.69 billion have been spent on the project but electricity was yet to be generated.

Thar coal project has become a mystery because of conflicting claims about its viability and the reasons of its failure. The project was initiated under the leadership of renowned scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand who insists that it was a feasible venture but the Government did not provide the required finances to complete it. As against this, critics claim that underground coal gasification is not tried and tested anywhere in the world and they dispute claims about its viability. Dr. Samar, however, says he has already demonstrated to produce 10MW electricity through gasification of Thar coal, but the government does not want cheaper electricity being produced through gasification that’s more importantly environment-friendly. Mubarakmand in a television interview also claimed that some influential people in the government had their tentacles with huge shares in some of the IPPs and they did not want the gasification project to continue. As the issue involves integrity and repute of a prominent scientist who did a lot for the country, NAB should associate experts in investigations to get to the bottom of the matter. We also believe that it was research and development project and countries do spend billions on R&D, at times, with little or no positive outcome. Therefore, the issue should not be unnecessarily pushed if Dr Samar sincerity tried to achieve the stated goals.

