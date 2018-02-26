Mysterious killing of yet another Mehsud

Comment

Tariq Saeed

The bullet-ridden body of yet another Mehsud was found in the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan (D I Khan) sending a wave of resentment among the residents as well as the Social Media.

Aftab Mehsud, a close friend of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud, who has been a moving spirit in the protests in Islamabad to resent the tragic death of the latter, was killed in DI Khan Late Saturday night.

“The deceased has been identified as Aftab Mehsud, whose body was found from an under construction house in Naqshband Town, DI Khan,”. Police said adding the body bore bullet marks.

Aftab Mehsud is on record to have played major role and mobilized the mob during protest gatherings in Islamabad and was among the organizers of Pashtun long march in the federal capital to resent the killing of innocent Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud at the hand of a notorious police officer and former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in a fake policemen counter in Latif Abad area Karachi.

Aftab Mehsud, a student of Gomal University D I Khan, hailing from Federally Administered Tribal Areas( FATA) South Waziristan agency, was shot four times as his body bore three bullet wounds in chest and one in the arm.

Funeral prayers for Aftab Ahmad Mehsud were held on Sunday and he was laid to rest at Mehsud graveyard in Chakan area of DI Khan. A large number of people from various walks of life attended his funeral.

While Aftab’s father registered the case against unidentified persons, the Inspector General of police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salahuddin Mehsud has said that personal enmity could be the reason of the killing, though he assured the bereaved family that police would arrest the killers of Aftab Mehsud very soon and would inform the media after arresting the killers. The local police in DI Khan claimed to have arrested four suspects in connection with the killing of Aftab Mehsud but the independent sources believe that is only an eyewash.

It is quite intriguing that despite Supreme Court’s strict orders, the Sindh Police and other agencies working under the command of Federal Government failed to arrest their “colleague” Rao Anwar who reportedly enjoys patronage of the top political figures of the country, even dubbed as “Daring kid” and continues to be to absconding. In fact this is quite alarming that those raising voice against the extra judicial killings and high handedness of the Police and other law enforcers or those daring to act as witnesses against the Police-Gerdi and the influentials have to face the music.

Even in the past many key witnesses including senior officers whose disclosures could lead to exposing the powerful elements were brutally eliminated allegedly by custodians of the law. Likewise many people raising voice against injustice in the society today stand ad missing.

Their mysterious killings and disappearances could not be probed till date.

