Mysterious death of married woman creates fear

Staff Report

Badin

A young married lady Parveen Shah, wife of Amjad Ali Shah, inhabitant of Khoski road Badin died mysteriously. In this connection father of deceased lady, Yousif Shah alleged that his daughter got married with Amjad Shah some four years earlier and they always tortured his daughter without any reason.

He alleged that Amjad Shah tortured and murdered his daughter. He said Amjad Shah and his parents were making a strive to divert the incident as suicide and they intend to burry his daughter without postpartum but they rushed dead body to civil hospital Badin for postpartum.

He alleged that scars and signs of torture were also seen on the body of his daughter. On the other hand, representatives of Women Action Forum, Haseen Mussrat, Amar Sindhu, Professor Irfana Mallah and others have also contacted to SSP Badin, Irfan Samoon and demanded to conduct fair, transparent and impartial inquiry and probe and justification. While representatives of Women Action Committee said SSP Badin has assured them for necessary collaboration and justification.