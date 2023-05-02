Mysterious blast takes place in Jammu

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a mysterious blast took place in Jammu district causing panic in the region.

The blast occurred at Transport Nagar in Narwal area of of the district.

“Initial investigations suggest that a leaked Indian Oil tanker might have caused the blast due to short-circuit, and there is no indication of militant involvement,” said the police officer.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses also confirmed that the blast was likely caused by short-circuit.

The blast, another said, occurred due to some leakage near the petrol pump.” Police have evacuated a nearby building and are carrying out further investigations.—KMS