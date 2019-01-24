Myopic view of Pakistan’s Taliban policy

Sultan M Hali

FORMER ANP Senator Afrasiab Khattak while addressing a panel discussion namely, “Afghanistan, Past and Present: Lessons in Continuity” which took place at the academic and literacy festival in Lahore on January 12, 2018, stated that Pakistan’s policy regarding Taliban in Afghanistan had failed miserably. The judgment meted out by the informed politician is rather harsh and merits examination. Prima facie, the situation is on the contrary; even Afghans themselves are acknowledging the positive role being played by Pakistan in the peace process. During his recent visit to Pakistan, Umar Daudzai, Special Representative of Afghan President has acknowledged the positive role being played by Pakistan. Similar expressions have been aired by the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia and all other regional countries sans India.

Pakistan’s relationship with the Taliban is rather complicated. When they assumed the mantle of power in Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan were the only three countries to recognize the Taliban government during its five-year rule that ended with their 2001 overthrow. Even when the Taliban were in power, they were rather independent and refused to take any dictation from Pakistan. In the case of the historic giant Bamyan Buddha statues; which the Taliban destroyed despite requests from the entire world, Pakistan’s recommendation to hand over Osama bin Laden for trial after 9/11, all fell on deaf ears. After the Taliban were defeated in the invasion of Afghanistan by the NATO forces in 2001, the Taliban sought refuge in areas close to the Pak-Afghan borders.

Pakistan has been an ally of the US-led forces in Afghanistan and provided intelligence as well as logistics support to the NATO forces. Pakistan’s ties with the US and NATO have been tumultuous. The Taliban, after their initial defeat, regrouped and rearmed. Their attacks on the allied forces gained intensity and today they control more than fifty percent of the Afghan territory. Following its failure to subdue the resurgent Taliban, the US and its allies found a scapegoat in Pakistan, blaming it of duplicity. Supporting the NATO as well as aiding the Taliban. The ties took a turn for the worse following the Raymond Davis episode, the annihilation of Osama bin Laden at a compound in Abbottabad and the NATO forces attack at a Pakistan Army check-post at Salalah near the Afghan border.

In its defence, Pakistan has been claiming that it did not persecute the Afghan Taliban, since they never targeted Pakistan. On the contrary, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which originated in Pakistan, wreaked havoc, attacking targets with impunity, claiming more than seventy thousand lives. Facing this massive challenge, Pakistan did not want to increase the number of its enemies while it gauged that once the Taliban became effective in Afghanistan, they will perceive Pakistan favourably as compared to the Karzai and Ashraf Ghani governments. Pakistan even went to the extent of organizing peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government, which started favourably but was sabotaged after the disclosure that the Taliban leader Mullah Omar had died two years earlier and his death had been kept a secret. His successor Mullah Mansour Akhtar was coaxed by Pakistan to join the peace talks but he was killed by US forces in 2016.

When Donald Trump became the U.S. President, he was highly critical of Pakistan, accused it of duplicity and terminated all financial support to the US ally. He accused Pakistan of providing material support to Taliban militants in Afghanistan. A US Department of State report accused Pakistan of not taking sufficient action against the training of Taliban militants and stated that the Taliban continue to receive financial support from Pakistani donors. This report was enthusiastically endorsed by prominent Afghan analysts, like former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh, who described the Taliban as a militant group backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. In anti-Pakistani rhetoric, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani described Pakistan as the “centre of the Taliban” in February 2018, openly accusing Pakistan of treating wounded Taliban fighters. It soon dawned on the Trump administration that Pakistan still had ample influence and he took a U-turn, beseeching Pakistan to urge the Taliban to join the peace talks. Pakistan has long been canvassing for the solution to the Afghan imbroglio through peace talks; thus, it obliged and played its part in convincing the Afghan Taliban to enter direct talks with the U.S. government. The diplomatic shuttle of Donald Trump’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad between Washington DC, Islamabad, Doha and Abu Dhabi, the venues of the talks, speaks volumes for Pakistan’s successful policy towards the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan has erected a fence along the Durand Line to keep militants at bay since following successful military operations, TTP leaders have sought refuge in Afghanistan and use it as a base to launch terror attacks. One country, which is highly disturbed at the ascendency of the Taliban is India. It had backed the Northern Alliance as well as Karzai and his successor Ashraf Ghani. If the Taliban return to power, India’s role in Afghanistan will cease. It has been using the Afghan soil to conduct terror attacks in Pakistan. People like Afrasiab Khattak can no longer deny the ground realities. Pakistan’s policy of searching for a peaceful solution to Afghanistan crisis has ultimately been realized by all stakeholders including the US Slowly and steadily, all the stakeholders have realized the effectiveness of this policy and are supporting it as most viable option for peace.

—The writer is retired PAF Group Captain and a TV talk show host.

