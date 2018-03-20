Myanmar’s Suu Kyi receives guard of honour in Australia amid protests

Sydney

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s was feted in Australia on Monday with a military honour guard and 19-gun salute as part of a state visit that has provoked protests over her response to her country’s violent campaign against Rohingya Muslims.

Suu Kyi arrived in Sydney over the weekend for a summit of Southeast Asian leaders and her state visit officially began on Monday as she was welcomed to Parliament House in Canberra.

Her visit comes as she faces international criticism over what has become Asia’s worst refugee crisis in decades.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh since August, when the military responded to insurgent attacks on police with a clearance operation that the UN has described as ethnic cleansing.

The campaign has included the burning of Rohingya villages, systematic rape, shootings and other rights violations.

There was no press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull or any public comment from Suu Kyi during her brief visit to the national capital on Monday. —AP