Myanmar’s military stages coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s military has taken over the government after detaining civilian leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and senior persons of his party National League for Democracy (NLD) over alleged election fraud.

Commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing has been given all powers, declaring one-year state of emergency in the country, which got rid of the military rule in 2011 following democratic reforms.

The coup comes after Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) bagged landslide victory in November elections. But the military has disputed the results.

Kyi in a letter has urged the supporters to keep protesting against the military dictatorship as it is unacceptable.

As the military has seized the power, soldiers are roaming the streets of the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, and the main city, Yangon.

Mobile and internet services have been suspended in major cities, while the state-run broadcaster MRTV says it is facing technical glitches.

The NLD managed to bag 83% of total seats in elections, which were being taken as referendum for the civilian government of Suu Kyi, held on November 8 last year.

It was just the second election since the end of military rule in 2011.

Fears of a coup surfaced army chief General Min Aung Hlaing — arguably the most powerful person in Myanmar — said revoking the 2008 junta-scripted constitution could be “necessary” under certain circumstances.

The election commission, however, has turned down the allegations of rigging.

The United States has condemned the coup saying, “opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed”.

A statement issued by White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki on Burma “We are monitoring the situation closely and stand with the people of Burma, who have already endured so much in their quest for democracy and peace”.

The UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the coup and arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi’s.