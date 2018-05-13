Myanmar insurgents kill 19

Myitkyina

Ethnic insurgents in Myanmar killed 19 people, including four members of the security forces, in a major attack near the main border gate with China early on Saturday, a government spokesman said.

The conflict in the north of Myanmar has escalated over the past month and the latest attack marks a further setback for civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s stated priority of achieving peace amid a stuttering transition from full military rule.

A spokesman for the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, made up of fighters from the Ta’ang or Palaung ethnic group, said the group had attacked a casino run by militiamen and a Myanmar army post on the outskirts of border town Muse.—Reuters