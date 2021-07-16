‘My whole existence is a burden’ – CSS aspirant girl commits suicide in Lahore

LAHORE – A 25-year-old female student aspiring to appear in competition exams committed suicide in Nawab Town area of the city, police said on Friday.

The girl has shifted to the Punjab capital from Multan for preparation for CSS exam and rented out an apartment five days ago.

The CSS aspirant had left behind a heartbreaking suicide note, which was recovered from her room.

“I’m giving up on life. My whole existence is a burden I’m nothing more than a failure,” she wrote. The deceased writing names of two ladies said: “I will miss them the most”.

“I miss Abu and I Just want to be with him. I’m tired of everything,” the deceased added in the letter dated July 13.

According to the police, a forensic team has collected samples from room of the girl for interrogation. The family of the girl has not allowed the autopsy of the body.

Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO.

The CSS exam is conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) for recruitment into the Centre-controlled institutions.

The exam is massively criticized for its poor passing percentage ratio. Only 1.96% of candidates were able to clear the CSS exam 2020.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/only-364-candidates-pass-css-2020-exam/