Robert Lewandowski is looking for a new challenge during the summer after reiterating his desire to leave Bayern Munich.

“As of today my story at Bayern is over,” he said Monday during a press conference with the Polish national team.

“After what happened in the last few months, I don’t see any chance to continue my career at the club. I hope they don’t make me stay just because they can.”

Despite Lewandowski maintaining that he wants to experience “new challenges” many around the globe believe that he felt disrespected by Munich’s pursuit of Erling Haaland and other replacements along with not being offered a new contract.

Haaland eventually chose Manchester City in a blow to the Bavarians.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Polish forward with Xavi telling reporters last week that Lewandowski is “an option” for the Catalan outfit.

Barcelona reportedly already approached Bayern Munich with an offer worth €32 million which will allow them to move for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane as his replacement.

Other clubs being reportedly mentioned in the race for his signature include Chelsea and Liverpool.

Bayern Munich can reject Lewandowski’s demand, given that the 33-year-old is under contract until June 2023 and club officials, such as CEO Oliver Kahn and director of sports Hasan Salihamidzic, have insisted he will not be sold this year.

Lewandowski joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

He had another stellar season personally, finishing with 50 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.