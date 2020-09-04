My stance on outsourcing infrastructure upliftvindicated: Siraj Teli

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) & Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) SirajKassamTeli has said that the entire country, including the federal andprovincial governments, Chief of the Army Staff, Corps Commander, Trade Associations/ Chambers and the Public are now focused on his legitimate demand to outsource Karachi’s infrastructure rebuilding task to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Frontier Works Organizations (FWO) which is good and ‘I am happy to see that’. However, instead of arguing, planning or forming committees, this gigantic task must straightaway be given to NDMA and FWO who have the capacity and capability to accomplish it within the next three to four years. In a statement issued, SirajTeli said, “Throughout last month, I constantly demanded through media to rebuilt Karachi’s infrastructure which has to be outsourced to NDMA and FWO under army’s supervision and now everyone is also repeating and talking about the same but it has to be ensured that Karachi’s infrastructure rebuilding task does not fall prey to politics. Hence, I would like to request everyone to put their politics aside and the only priority should be to develop Karachi’s infrastructure and this should be above politics.” He pointed out that the country’s affairs are mostly run from the revenue being generated from Karachi, which contributes more than 70 percent to the national exchequer and around 95 percent to the provincial kitty. If the infrastructure of the city is not reconstructed and improved in the next three to four years, it would terribly affect government’s revenue.