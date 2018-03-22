My sorrow over missing sparrow

Sparrows have become scarce in modern times for a variety of reasons. The common house sparrow the one of the most ubiquitous birds around us and one of the more familiar winged companions of human beings is now disappearing. The decline of the house sparrow is an indicator of the continuous degradation of the environment. Thanks to modern living, including cell phones and magnetic waves, the younger generation stands deprived of the pleasant experience. Magnetic waves transmitted by mobile towers are like sharp poisonous arrows piercing through the tender bodies of birds. There is no place for the tiny, wonderful sparrow in our world, which is extremely unfortunate. I remember sparrows building their nests in the roof rafters, carrying pieces of straw, feathers and twigs in my garden. Today most Indians would perhaps know this sparrow bird only through photographs. The slow disappearance of the noisy, affable and restless birds, which had once colonized the tree branches and nooks and crannies, is a reality the State is yet to address. The World Sparrow Day which we observe every year on 20th March is not just a one-day event to celebrate the ubiquitous, but fast-disappearing sparrow. What we need is to make an attempt to raise public awareness about the decline of the house sparrow and throw light on the problems faced by the species in its daily fight for survival, but inspire people to take concrete steps. There is an urgent need to understand the status of our commonest bird, the ubiquitous house sparrow.

VINOD C DIXIT

Ahmedabad, India

